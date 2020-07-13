Recent
New York
By The Cooperator Staff   13 July 2020 Webinars

The Cooperator Events Presents a Virtual Town Hall: Living in a COVID World - Confronting Real-Life Issues as Associations Reopen Sponsored by Smith Buss & Jacobs LLP

Thursday July 16, 2020 at 2:00 PM

With NYC in Phase 3 and the rest of the state in Phase 4 of reopening, most boards have jumped at the chance to loosen some of the pandemic-related restrictions on activities and amenities. Reopening brings its own challenges, however: staff shortages, failure to comply with recommended safety standards, managing outside visitors, and handling renovations and moves, just to name a few. Join us for this informative panel discussion in which legal pros will outline best practices, offer tips on enforcing rules and guidelines, and advise on how boards can fulfill their duties while mitigating liability and maintaining community cohesion.

