Among the many challenges raised by the coronavirus pandemic, one of the biggest for boards is that of implementing and enforcing new rules and guidelines around masking, social distancing, and other mitigation tactics for preventing the spread of COVID-19. How can boards draft fair, functional, and enforceable protocols for their communities while respecting individual rights and not overstepping their authority? How can rule-breaking and other problematic behavior be discouraged, and handled effectively when it occurs? This panel of legal and management experts will discuss these vitally important issues, as well as issues of health-related privacy and confidentiality, how to update and modernize governing documents, and steps for obtaining injunctive relief in the event that rule-breaking poses a threat to their community's overall health and stability.

