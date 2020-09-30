Recent
New York
Sign in
Show promo
Show promo

MESSAGE ABOUT CORONAVIRUS  More Link

The Cooperator Events Presents: Remote Control - Managing Meetings, Elections & Shareholder Anxiety During COVID A Virtual Town Hall Sponsored by Smith Buss Jacobs LLP

By The Cooperator Staff   30 September 2020 Webinars

The Cooperator Events Presents a Virtual Town Hall: Remote Control - Managing Meetings, Elections & Shareholder Anxiety During COVID. Sponsored by Smith Buss Jacobs LLP.

Tuesday October 6, 2020 at 2:00PM EST

REGISTER NOW

Countless co-op and condo communities postponed their annual meetings this past spring thanks to the pandemic. Not only do those meetings still need to be held, but arrears are higher, sales are slower, and it looks like we’re on our own to deal with the lagging economy and the threat of a second COVID wave this winter. How can boards adapt? In this webinar, legal pros will discuss the importance of holding virtual meetings and voting on community business, and how those tasks can be carried out safely and legally in this extremely difficult time. We'll cover how to keep your board nomination, election, and tabulation process fair and transparent, as well as give tips on dealing with arrears, slower sales, and long-term capital planning during the long, slow recovery.

REGISTER NOW

Related Articles

The Cooperator Events presents: COVID, Communications, & the Law - Practical Advice for Boards & Managers

A Virtual Town Hall Sponsored by Gallet Dreyer & Berkey, LLP

The Cooperator Events Presents: Living in a COVID World - Confronting Real-Life Issues as Associations Reopen

A Virtual Town Hall Sponsored by Smith Buss & Jacobs LLP

The Cooperator Events Presents: The Value of Design - Tips for Staying Competitive in an Uncertain Market

Sponsored by Sygrove
 

Leave a Comment