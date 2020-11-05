As each day passes, we are faced with increasing numbers of COVID-19 infections, and it appears that the second wave is on the horizon. However, we know a lot more about battling the coronavirus than we did when the pandemic first struck several months ago, and it's crucial that multifamily condos, co-ops, and HOAs apply that hard-won knowledge to better prepare themselves this time around. This important, timely discussion will cover the concerns every board has, including preparedness for continuing operations during another lockdown, as well as precautions that can be taken to be ready to react immediately if and when the public health response shifts back to a more urgent situation.

