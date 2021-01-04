2020 has been a year none of us is likely to forget. With social distancing, stay-at-home orders, and remote work now part of our everyday vocabularies, the longer-term implications of the global pandemic are still emerging - even around something as predictable as annual income tax. With filing season right around the corner, this timely event will familiarize attendees with how working remotely may impact your personal - as well as business - income tax profile this year. Although panelists won’t be able to offer specific tax advice to individuals, they will offer a broad, informative overview that will allow participants to come away with a much better understanding of the most important aspects of this year's filing to discuss with a personal tax advisor.

