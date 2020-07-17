Recent
The Cooperator Events Presents a Virtual Town Hall: Welcome Back - How to Get Your Building (and Board) Up & Running During COVID.  Gallet Dreyer & Berkey, LLP

Thursday July 23, 2020 at 2:00 PM

With New York moving toward a full reopening in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic – but with infection rates still on the rise in many states – the question of how co-op and condo boards and managing agents should handle reopening facilities and common areas is still very much a concern. Boards and managers have a duty to keep their residents safe, and must balance the desire of those eager to use amenities now with the concerns of those less comfortable. Join us for this timely, informative discussion of best practices for everything from enforcing social distancing and encouraging face coverings to the logistics of COVID testing for staff members, holding virtual meetings, paying bills, and drafting visitor and service vendor policies.

