The Cooperator been a resource for the boards, managers, and residents of condos, HOAs, and co-ops for nearly three decades, both in print and online—and in response to these extraordinary times, we are pleased to present another addition to our educational toolkit. In recent months, Yale Robbins Publications (parent company of The Cooperator family of publications) has launched Cooperator Events, an ongoing series of FREE educational ‘town-hall’ style webinars, sponsored by leaders in the multifamily industry and focusing on issues and challenges facing today’s co-op, condo, and HOA boards. We have assembled expert panels on everything from legal questions around the COVID-19 pandemic to optimizing your insurance coverage to disinfecting your community’s pool. Registration and attendance are FREE to all—just visit cooperator.com/events, choose the webinar you’d like to attend, and sign up. It’s that simple! You’ll get an email link and reminders for the event, and will have the opportunity to submit questions for the panelists before and during the webinar itself.