Tenants, landlords, lawyers, and others involved in the adjudication of New York State’s commercial and residential evictions have some temporary certainty (if that’s not an oxymoron) after New York State Chief Administrative Judge Lawrence K. Marks issued new guidance for state eviction proceedings on June 18 that delays hearings in new cases as well as the service of eviction warrants until at least July 7.

The latest guidance, reported by Law360.com, follow’s Marks’s previous edict from mid-March stating that "All eviction proceedings and pending eviction orders shall be suspended statewide ... until further notice.” As of now, that “further notice” is the July 7 date … with one exception: eviction cases that commenced on or before March 16 can be scheduled for virtual settlements starting on Monday.

Although the June 18 memorandum does allow for new cases to be filed on Monday, June 22 -- corresponding with the expiration of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s blanket eviction moratorium -- the cases will not proceed in court until July 7 or later, to avoid a “sudden high-volume influx of eviction matters,” said Judge Marks.

Still unclear is how those new cases are to be filed, at least in the city. While it was previously understood that in-person filing would resume on Monday, June 22, Judge Marks’s new order states that new cases must be filed electronically or by mail, reports Law360. But (as stated in a recent article on the issue: https://cooperator.com/article/uncertainty-confusion-as-eviction-moratorium-ends) New York City housing courts are not set up for electronic filing and are not likely to have it in place until “later this summer,” per Judge Marks.