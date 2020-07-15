According to a June 8 press release, the 42-building West Village Houses complex in Manhattan has completed its conversion from a Housing Development Fund Corporation (HDFC) to a free-market cooperative. The release notes that this is the first New York City HDFC co-op to undergo the process of ‘reconstitution.’



The release quotes Maggie Piscane, a lifelong resident of West Village Houses who now serves as president of its board, and who saw the co-op through the reconstitution process. She says that she is “proud to have worked with so many others to make this new dream a reality.” Having grown up in the complex with neighbors who also still live there, Piscane regards her fellow tenants as family and says she “can attest firsthand to how special this community is.”

Born out of urbanist Jane Jacobs’ dream to preserve the unique neighborhoods of New York City in the 1960s and 1970s, as Piscane indicates, West Village Houses is a 42-building housing complex with 418 apartments located in the West Village neighborhood of Manhattan. It was originally built in the 1970s as a rental complex under the state’s Mitchell-Lama affordable housing program. In the early 2000s, when the complex was eligible to go market-rate, the tenants negotiated an agreement with the City allowing them to purchase their homes in exchange for operating the complex as affordable housing under HDFC for an additional 12 years.

The agreement allowed the complex to receive 12 years of reduced property taxes, as well as a forbearance on paying back the full balance of the original landlord’s mortgage to the city. During that 12-year period, resale prices were capped as well. When the HDFC co-op conversion was complete in April 2006, a majority of the original tenants were able to buy their homes in the price range of $125,000 to $350,000.