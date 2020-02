What about the environmental impact of LED Lighting? How much energy does it save?

NYC DOB: Homeowners Night

If you are a homeowner, tenant, small business owner or building manager, we encourage you to visit your local borough office where Department of Buildings staff can answer your questions and provide the information you need.Permits, construction codes, zoning regulations, sign offs, certificates of occupancy, place of assembly, equipment installations, violations and civil penalties are just a few of the things we can assist you with. Our plan examiners, inspectors and staff are here to help you build and live safely in New York City – no appointment needed. For information, visit https://www1.nyc.gov/site/buildings/homeowner/homeowner.page