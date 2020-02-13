What about the environmental impact of LED Lighting? How much energy does it save?

Why Has the Trump Organization Been Gouging the Secret Service? Dems Would Sure Like to Know—Vanity Fair

In some ways, being president of the United States hasn’t been entirely great for Donald Trump’s bottom line, thanks to his name being synonymous with mass corruption, sexual misconduct, likely tax fraud, outspoken racism, possible anti-Semitism, and irrefutable mental instability. Those issues have led to tenants in New York’s Trump Tower selling their condos at a loss just to escape the taint by association; canceled hotel chains; and “sharp decline[s]” at his prized resorts.