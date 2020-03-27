Recent
New York
What is an 'Essential Business'? Empire State Development Corp. Updates Guidance

By Cooperator Staff, Carol M. Goodman   27 March 2020 Management COVID-19

As the coronavirus pandemic has spread and its implications become more dire, governments and organizations across the country have issued -- and amended -- restrictions on all but 'essential' businesses in order to slow the rate of infection and transmission. The Empire State Development Corporation has issued some updated guidance in an effort to clarify which businesses or services qualify as “essential.” Not all categories considered essential are relevant to co-op and condo communities, but if your building or association has one as a commercial tenant -- a medical practice, for instance, or a therapist's office -- your board-management team should be aware that those businesses are not mandated to close at this time (indeed, they're more important now than ever), and should work with those business owners and their staff to make sure everyone is on the same page regarding social distancing, sanitizing surfaces, and just generally looking out for each other.   

According to attorney Carol M. Goodman, a partner with law firm Herrick Feinstein LLP's New York office, the Development Corp.'s list of 'essential' businesses, services, and employees in the multifamily context include the following:

Essential health care operations, including:

Doctor's and emergency dental offices

Walk-in-care health clinics and facilities

3 Comments

  • Paul mccormick on Saturday, March 28, 2020 4:18 PM
    Is heating and cooling essential
  • John Tirone/owner (Allseasons Outdoor Care LLC ) Property Maintenance Comp. on Saturday, March 28, 2020 5:23 PM
    There is a lot of companies wanting to know if they are able too start lawn maintenance and bed maintenance this week with season starting April 1 . Erie County Executive said today that Landscaping is not an Essential Business. As a Lawn Maintenance Company I do many Non for profit Senior Housing complexes and Medical Buildings. So my question is can I start Maintenance Work. Thanks John Tirone
  • Art mcormick on Sunday, March 29, 2020 4:11 PM
    Is post frame construction essential if agricultural buildings are framed yet without roof?

