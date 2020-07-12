The coronavirus crisis has brought about many unwelcome changes to households around the world—but it has also allowed or inspired some to make lifestyle choices that were impractical or otherwise out of reach before. One such choice has been adding a pet - and specifically, a dog - to the family. With travel restricted and working and schooling largely happening at home, families across the country have decided that if there was ever a time to get a pup, this is it.



According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), “There’s no doubt that the public’s desire to support their local shelters by fostering vulnerable animals has been demonstrated through an enormous and unprecedented response. In the first few weeks of stay-at-home orders, the ASPCA saw a nearly 70 percent increase in animals going into foster homes through our New York City and Los Angeles foster programs, compared to the same period in 2019. We also saw nearly 1,600 people complete the ASPCA’s online foster application during the first two months of the pandemic, representing an increase of approximately 400 percent (emphasis added) when compared to 2019.”

While these statistics specifically refer to temporarily fostering shelter animals - not to outright adoption or acquisition of a pet through a breeder or pet store - many articles and news items over the last many months have noted that increased time at home, plus the desire for distraction, companionship, and excuses to get outside has made pets appealing to many households during COVID, especially those who might have considered adding a four-legged family member before, but couldn’t make it work on account of jobs and other out-of-the-house commitments. And for families that already included furry members prior to COVID, the time with them that staying at home has afforded has been a silver lining in an otherwise dark and massive cloud.

But those who reside in multifamily buildings, or any type of community that does not have its own private, securely fenced outdoor space have an important question to answer: If I or someone in my household is exposed to COVID, or if one of us tests positive for or becomes sick with it and has to strictly quarantine, who is going to walk the dog three or more times a day?