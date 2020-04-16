Planning for illness, infirmity and incapacity is always an important part of providing for your financial and personal security. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic though, we are all potentially facing an increased risk of serious illness and the possible need to make difficult decisions regarding medical care.

When an individual becomes incapacitated by illness, they may no longer be able to manage their financial assets or make their own medical decisions. These difficult issues can and should be addressed in advance, when they can be considered fully and reasonably, and not under the weight of distress. Designating an agent (or agents) beforehand to make medical and financial decisions on your behalf in the event you should become incapacitated can prevent undue and costly delays in the management of your health and assets.

There are two separate documents that designate one or more individuals to make decisions for someone else in the event of incapacitation: a General Durable Power of Attorney, and a Health Care Directive. These documents are an integral part of a comprehensive estate plan, and should be reviewed regularly to ensure that the decision-makers named are still those best suited to the tasks at hand. If these documents have not yet been created, it is important to reach out to legal counsel to have such documents put in place.

Health Care Directives Health Care Directives go by many names, including advance directive, living will, medical directive and health care power of attorney. In New Jersey, an individual has the option to prepare either a medical decision power of attorney, naming an agent generally to make health care decisions, a living will, providing specific instructions for health care measures during times of incapacity, or a combination directive, where a health care agent is appointed to act if the principal is unable to, and which also provides instructions regarding the principal's health care wishes.