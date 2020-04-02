On Friday, March 27, Governor Cuomo expanded the list of New York businesses considered ‘non-essential’ and therefore required to shut down to include all construction activities except for roads, bridges, transit facilities, utilities, hospitals or health care facilities, affordable housing, and homeless shelters. Emergency construction, which is defined as "a project necessary to protect health and safety of the occupants, or to continue a project if it would be unsafe to allow it to remain undone until it is safe to shut the site" may continue. The order does specifically provide that ‘construction’ does not include work being performed by a single worker who is the sole worker on a job site. While guidance is scarce, it is our opinion that this shutdown includes all alterations and renovations within buildings, except for those related to emergency repairs or to eliminate violations of housing maintenance or building codes. Ongoing apartment alterations and/or renovations should be stopped, as well as any building related work unless it is being performed by a single worker.