Any time you have hundreds or even thousands of people living in close quarters – in a multifamily co-op or condo building, say – certain challenges inevitably will arise. One of the bigger ones is how to maintain the flow of fresh, hygienic air into the building and provide for the out-venting of stale air, fumes, and odors.

Poor air quality is at best a nuisance and at worst a bona fide health hazard – so it’s crucial for boards and managers to stay on top of regular maintenance; take complaints about odors, fumes, and stale air seriously; and do what’s necessary to address these disturbances when they come wafting up.

Pinpoint the Cause Pet odors, cooking smells, and secondhand smoke top the list of odor-related complaints in multifamily buildings and associations nationwide, but it’s not just about olfactory offenses; allergens and pathogens also can build up in vents and ducts and, in the worst case scenario, can contribute to some very real health problems for people living in an affected building.

In its most extreme forms, poor indoor air quality can lead to what is known as “sick building syndrome.” While it is most often associated with commercial buildings, sick building syndrome can be a concern for residential dwellings, too. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) defines sick building syndrome as “situations in which building occupants experience acute health and comfort effects that appear to be linked to time spent in a building, but no specific illness or cause can be identified.” The problems may be felt in one particular room or area, or may manifest themselves throughout the building.