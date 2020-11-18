There have been many people who have decided to pack up a truck and move during the pandemic. Moving company move.org surveyed 700 Americans who made the decision to move in 2020 to find out their biggest challenges, mistakes, and what would make people’s move easier. The data was gathered by a Pollfish survey with the stratified results based on US demographics to make the report.

As many as 22% of Americans moved or know someone who did during the pandemic, but 32% of respondents said they weren’t planning on moving this year. Which isn’t surprising. According to the survey, 75% of respondents said moving is ‘stressful’ or ‘gives them anxiety’ — and that’s without considering COVID-19.

So what extra challenges did Americans face during their moves in 2020? Taking precautions like wearing masks and gloves, using hand sanitizer, avoiding large groups of people, and social distancing added extra moving stress. (Although some people do experience discomfort and their breathing is heavier while moving, it’s important to note that masks do not reduce oxygen levels.) On top of health considerations, our working lives were also disrupted by COVID-19. Customers and moving companies alike faced high unemployment, reduced income, fluctuating hours of operation, and a shortage of supplies.

According to the move.org study, Americans who moved this year experienced the following COVID-19 related issues:

62% said there was limited availability in moving services because of the pandemic.

55% said they had difficulty finding

packing materials

in preparation for their move as a result of the crisis.

53% had difficulty ordering new furniture and appliances.

55% had difficulty donating items - again, because of the pandemic.