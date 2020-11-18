Recent
New York
Sign in
Show promo
Show promo

Making Moves COVID-19 Affected 61% of Americans Who Moved This Year

By Trevor Wheelwright   25 November 2020 COVID-19

There have been many people who have decided to pack up a truck and move during the pandemic. Moving company move.org surveyed 700 Americans who made the decision to move in 2020 to find out their biggest challenges, mistakes, and what would make people’s move easier. The data was gathered by a Pollfish survey with the stratified results based on US demographics to make the report.

As many as 22% of Americans moved or know someone who did during the pandemic, but 32% of respondents said they weren’t planning on moving this year. Which isn’t surprising. According to the survey, 75% of respondents said moving is ‘stressful’ or ‘gives them anxiety’ — and that’s without considering COVID-19. 

So what extra challenges did Americans face during their moves in 2020? Taking precautions like wearing masks and gloves, using hand sanitizer, avoiding large groups of people, and social distancing added extra moving stress. (Although some people do experience discomfort and their breathing is heavier while moving, it’s important to note that masks do not reduce oxygen levels.) On top of health considerations, our working lives were also disrupted by COVID-19. Customers and moving companies alike faced high unemployment, reduced income, fluctuating hours of operation, and a shortage of supplies.

According to the move.org study, Americans who moved this year experienced the following COVID-19 related issues:

62% said there was limited availability in moving services because of the pandemic.
55% said they had difficulty finding packing materials in preparation for their move as a result of the crisis.
53% had difficulty ordering new furniture and appliances.

55% had difficulty donating items - again, because of the pandemic.

Read More...

Related Articles

We Are Stronger Together

Government Action Resources for Community Associations

CAI Compiles Useful Information - and Links - for Boards

Reopening Your Community

IREM Offers a Roadmap

Survey: Women in Green Building Find Employers Supportive During COVID, But Still Face Personal & Professional Pressures

Workplace Equity Often Another Casualty of the Pandemic

Social Distancing in Co-op & Condo Buildings

Living Apart, Together

Mayor de Blasio Extends Outdoor Dining Season Year-Round

Popular “Open Restaurants” program to be made permanent
 

Leave a Comment