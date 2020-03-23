NOTE: The following is content submitted to The Cooperator from a professional contributor, and reflects that contributor's opinions, experience, and expertise.
The situation regarding COVID-19 is rapidly changing, as is our knowledge of this new disease. The guidance offered here is based on the best information currently available as of March 17, 2020. Visit the NYC Health Department website nyc.gov/health/coronavirus and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website for more information.
Q: Are there specific safety measures building owners and managers should follow?
• Building owners and managers should ensure that common areas are frequently cleaned and disinfected. Disinfection guidance can be found at: https://www1.nyc.gov/assets/doh/downloads/pdf/imm/disinfection-guidance-forbusinesses-covid19.pdf.
