How Coronavirus Has Affected Real Estate—The New York Times

The coronavirus has changed the way we live our daily lives and it has upended countless business sectors, including the New York real estate market. Brokers, buyers and sellers are struggling mightily to do business when it’s anything but business as usual. Open houses are being eliminated, or at least circumscribed; brokers are doing FaceTime apartment tours for clients who are worried about being out. And, in the suburbs, they’re scrambling to find short term rentals for clients who feel the walls and everything else closing in on them in the city.