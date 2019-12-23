Q&A: Are Board Members Qualified to Approve Insurance Policies?

Q. If unit-owner insurance policies are supposed to be approved by a co-op board, what assurances are there that the individual board members have the necessary technical background in this area to assess each policy? As a practical matter, wouldn’t unit-owner insurance policy approvals be best delegated to the management company?

—Need Insurance Assurance

A. “In response to your inquiry,” says Alex Seaman, senior vice president at insurance firm Hub International in New York, “there is no assurance that board members have the necessary technical background to review insurance documents provided by individual unit owners. As a practical matter, it would be wise to have this information reviewed by qualified property managers. The property managers in turn would be wise to work with insurance brokers to provide specific recommendations on terms and conditions of homeowners coverage to be required. There are specific homeowners policies provided to renters, owners of cooperative units, and owners of condominium units. Homeowners insurance policies should be coordinated with the governing documents of the respective association including the bylaws or proprietary lease.

“Typically for Manhattan co-op or condo unit owners we recommend the following:

Contents—Minimum of $50,000. Limits should often be far higher depending on the estimated replacement cost of clothing, furniture, electronics, personal belongings of all occupants, etc.

Personal Liability Insurance—Minimum of $500,000. Most unit owners should also secure Umbrella Liability coverage at limits of at least $1,000,000—preferably higher.