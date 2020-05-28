Recent
New York
The Cooperator Events presents a virtual town hall sponsored by Denali Property Management Wednesday June 3 at 2:00 PM Maintaining Safety, Sanity, and Service as States Reopen During the COVID-19 Pandemic

By The Cooperator Staff   28 May 2020 Webinars

As state restrictions ease and we begin to return to normalcy, rules and requirements will change. Boards will need to balance increasing freedoms with the social responsibility to protect their most vulnerable residents. Please join us to discuss ongoing safety measures for common areas and amenities, changing legal responsibilities, and how to best deal with stressed-out residents, managers, and staff members during Phase 2.

