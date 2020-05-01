The Cooperator Events presents a virtual town hall sponsored by FirstService Residential Wednesday May 6 at 2:00 PM.

The Fight Against COVID-19: Keeping Your Community Clean & Your Staff Safe



Residential boards and managers are facing a lot of tough questions right now: What are the best practices for keeping common areas and high-touch surfaces clean? What products are safest and most effective? How should packages and deliveries be handled? How can essential staff be kept safe on the job? How will the pandemic change the way buildings and associations approach cleaning and other day-to-day operations going forward?