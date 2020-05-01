The Cooperator Events presents a virtual town hall sponsored by FirstService Residential Wednesday May 6 at 2:00 PM.
The Fight Against COVID-19: Keeping Your Community Clean & Your Staff Safe
Residential boards and managers are facing a lot of tough questions right now: What are the best practices for keeping common areas and high-touch surfaces clean? What products are safest and most effective? How should packages and deliveries be handled? How can essential staff be kept safe on the job? How will the pandemic change the way buildings and associations approach cleaning and other day-to-day operations going forward?
In this interactive webinar, management and maintenance experts from FirstService Residential and Planned Companies will give guidance that boards and managers can immediately put to work in their communities to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and give residents peace of mind. Panelists will share insights, offer tips and workarounds for common custodial challenges, and share how their professionals are helping client communities navigate the 'new normal.'
