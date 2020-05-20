Recent
The Cooperator Events presents a virtual town hall sponsored by Honest Ballot Wednesday May 27 at 2:00 PM COVID & CONNECTIVITY - Bridging the Tech Divide in Co-op & Condo Communities

By The Cooperator Staff   20 May 2020 Webinars

The global pandemic has raised serious questions about how boards can conduct business and residents can participate in the governance of their communities while social distancing. This webinar will offer professional advice and clarity on everything from setting up remote meetings to implementing electronic voting, including an overview of the laws and regulations governing such measures. Panelists will discuss how communities can meet challenges around connectivity and web access to ensure that all community members are able to take part, as well as how to combat apathy, promote participation, and orient residents who may be using these technologies for the first time.

