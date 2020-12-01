Recent
New York
The Cooperator Events Presents: Enhancing Performance, Reducing Costs - Charting Your Building's Path to LL97 Carbon Emissions Compliance A Virtual Town Hall Sponsored by FirstService Residential

By The Cooperator Staff   1 December 2020 Webinars

The Cooperator Events Presents a Virtual Town Hall: Enhancing Performance, Reducing Costs - Charting Your Building's Path to LL97 Carbon Emissions Compliance. Sponsored by FirstService Residential. 

Tuesday Dec 8, 2020, 2:00 PM EST

NYC’s Climate Mobilization Act requires large buildings to reduce their carbon emissions by 40% over the next decade and by 80% by 2050 – or face significant fines. To achieve these ambitious goals, most buildings will require a deep energy efficiency retrofit or must follow an alternative path to compliance. How will your building successfully navigate this costly, complex and potentially disruptive process? We’ll cover the tools board members need to enhance their building’s energy performance, reduce energy waste, costs, and greenhouse gas emissions, take advantage of current incentives, improve quality of life for residents and comply with the new legislation. 

