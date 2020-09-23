As we’ve reported in previous articles, special assessments are not the only tool condo associations and HOAs have to finance common area improvements and major repairs when needed; there are also loans available in the marketplace to help communities pay for big-ticket projects.



Larry Kirschner is a partner at Arch Capital Solutions, a national provider of condo and HOA loans based in Tampa, Florida. Kirschner has supplied The Cooperator with the following case study of an actual loan done for a condominium association in Chicago:

A Case Study “A 1920s era suburban Chicago condo building was facing a bit of a minor crisis,” explained Kirschner. “The board of the 35-unit association had recently taken out a loan for some much-needed exterior repairs. Unfortunately, the prior board had been a bit short-sighted with the loan request, because now the association was in need of a major roof repair as well as a major boiler replacement. The bank that issued the loan had required a cash collateral - meaning they were requiring the association to essentially match an increased loan amount with a like amount of collateral. Understandably, the board felt this requirement defeated the purpose of requesting a larger loan.”

The association had been paying just under $2,000 per month in loan repayment, which came out to around $55 per unit for the 35 owners, explained Kirschner. The balance on the loan at this time was $100,000, but the association needed an additional $250,000 in order to complete the roof and boiler related work - and there appeared to be little support among residents for imposing a $8,300 assessment to get the much-needed work done. The board began exploring other options, but quickly learned that no lender would consider a loan to the association while the original loan was outstanding. Kirschner helped them structure an alternative financing solution.