Recent
New York
Sign in
Show promo
Show promo

MESSAGE ABOUT CORONAVIRUS  More Link

Another Coronavirus Casualty: NYC Property Tax Reform Momentum to Overhaul 'Confusing & Unfair' Tax System Stalls

By Cooper Smith   15 July 2020 Law & Legislation

The dwindling momentum for NYC property tax reform is being exacerbated by the coronavirus crisis and adjacent economic disaster, according to a recent report in the Gotham Gazette. An advisory commission convened by the Mayor and the City Council to assess and reevaluate the city’s “confusing and unfair” property tax system released its long-awaited recommendations back in January, but the growing pandemic stalled the intended community conversations and legislative proposals to follow. 

Initially formed as a next-ditch effort to address what many see as an antiquated, opaque, and inequitable jumble of assessments and levies that overburden lower-income communities and communities of color, the Advisory Commission on Tax Reform is now in a holding pattern while city and state officials grapple with issues of logistics, prioritization, and a virus-fueled financial crunch.

However, as the Gazette indicates, the communities hit hardest financially and health-wise by COVID-19 are also disproportionately taxed in the current system. According to the report, “Homeowners in some of the city’s most booming neighborhoods have among the lowest effective property tax rates, as do some of the most expensive co-ops and condos, while homeowners in places like the Bronx and Staten Island, which have not seen rapid gentrification, pay a much higher percent of their property’s value in real estate taxes. Tenants often serve as a release valve for the high taxes on large rental buildings.”  

The January recommendations focused on inequities in the assessment of one- to three-family homes, small rental buildings, and cooperatives and condominiums, sparking a range of reactions around the real estate industry. The first of a series of public hearings was set to take place in Staten Island on March 12, but with the pandemic taking hold in New York and surrounding areas at that time, the session was cancelled.

And now, with the city's budget filed on July 1 and a $9 billion budget deficit looming, expedient reforms to the system that garners such a large percentage of city revenue—35% for the current fiscal year, according to recent estimates—are not likely. New York City “relies on property taxes to fund the essential city services like hospitals and our first responders,” says Laura Feyer, a spokesperson for Mayor de Blasio, pointing to the conundrum in addressing a burdensome property tax system during a pandemic. 

Read More...

Related Articles

NYC Leaders Debate Property Tax and Interest Rates

Property Owners Worry as July 1 Tax Payments Loom

Real Estate Tax & Rent Deferment

City Council Considering Two Bills

Tracking Tax Revenue Losses During the Coronavirus Crisis

REBNY Launches New Monthly Report

Real Estate Sales Tax Revenue Continues to Decline in May

Investment & Residential Sales Tax Down 76% Compared to Last Year

Residential Building Laws & the COVID-19 Pandemic

Past Precedents Can Inform Today’s Boards

Coping with Corona

Two Managers on How the Pandemic is Impacting Their Work
 

Leave a Comment