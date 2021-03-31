News

L+M Development Exploring Purchase of Knickerbocker Village—Bowery Boogie

Knickerbocker Village, one of the largest residential complexes in the city, is exploring a possible sale to L+M Development Partners, several tipsters tell us.

NYC Program Offers Up To $40,000 Toward Your Down Payment Or Closing Costs For 1-4 Family Home CoOp Or Condo—EastNewYork.com

Although East New York and Brownsville are not yet seeing home prices in the $2 million range like in Bed-Stuy, the prices are absolutely increasing.

New Requirement For New York Landlords: Reasonable Accommodation Notice For Persons With Disabilities—JD Supra

A change in state law that takes effect this month now requires New York residential landlords to distribute disability accommodation notices to all current tenants by April 1, 2021, and to all new tenants within 30 days of beginning their tenancy.

Property Manager Accused Of Stealing $480,000 From Community In Area—Putnam Daily Voice

A property manager has been accused of stealing nearly half a million dollars from a co-op community in the area.

Should You Rent Out an Empty Apartment as Work-from-Home Space?—Motley Fool

Working from home has been a major culture shift for many people during the pandemic.

Extell Development Lost $206M in 2020—Commercial Observer

Extell Development Company, one of the city's most visible luxury developers, reported a loss of $206 million in 2020, as a result of falling property values, higher financing costs, and the sale of some of its holdings and interests, according to its annual financial report on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

Stunning Luxury Contemporary Condominium Conversion Combining Two Historic Pre-War Buildings in New York Announce Sell-Out—MultifamilyBIz

350 West 71stStreet, the luxury conversion that beautifully combined two historic pre-war buildings into one stunning contemporary condominium on the Upper West Side of Manhattan – today announced that the last remaining unit, a four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom, has sold.

Con Edison & Partners Placing Solar Panels On NYC Housing Authority Developments—KPVI News

Twelve newly trained solar installers are placing panels on New York City Housing Authority developments to provide clean power at discounted rates for low- and moderate-income subscribers.

A Wave of Ultra-Luxury, Branded Condos Is About to Swamp Manhattan—Commercial Observer

It's a given that New York's real estate market has long been able to cater to the ultra-high-net-worth individual.

Nixon Peabody Co-Op Leader Sees Strong Residential Sectors—Law360.com

Transactional activity in the New York affordable and middle-market residential sectors has remained strong during the COVID-19 pandemic, while regulators have been aggressively enforcing government pandemic-related orders, one of Nixon Peabody's real estate leaders recently told Law360.

Beastie Boys' Ad-Rock Asks $3.2 Million for NYC Loft—Architectural Digest

Lifelong New Yorker Adam "Ad-Rock" Horovitz is bidding farewell to his Manhattan home of almost a decade.

A New Type of Pied-à-Terre Tax: A Surcharge on Non-Primary Owners—JD Supra

At the end of last year, we discussed the latest pied-à-terre tax proposal introduced in the New York Legislature, Senate Bill S44B, and how it compared with prior versions reported in this blog over the past six years.

My turn to serve the council district? It's right now—The Riverdale Press

My name is Jessica Haller, and I'm a working mother of four, a technology entrepreneur, and a climate activist trained by Al Gore.

How one broker is filling gaps left by Rocket, Fairway—Mortgage Professional America

Even though he doesn't appreciate having to restrict his choices, Kevin Leibowitz chose to sign United Wholesale Mortgage's addendum and cease doing business with Rocket Mortgage or Fairway Independent.

The Dark Side of America's Gleaming Skyscrapers—The Atlantic

In 2014, at age 19, Eric Mendoza left his farming village outside Mexico City and crossed the Rio Grande.

Midtown Brokers Discriminated Against Low-Income Renters: Lawsuit—Patch.com

Six apartments in Midtown and Hell's Kitchen are among nearly 50 across the city that brokers refused to rent to investigators posing as low-income tenants, according to a new lawsuit filed in federal court Monday.

Condo, co-op boards mull vaccine mandates for building workers—The Real Deal

As more New Yorkers become eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine, some condominiums and cooperatives are considering whether to mandate that building workers be inoculated.

Housing Cooperatives: What to Know About Co-Ops Before You Buy—The Motley Fool

In the minds of most Americans—especially first-time home buyers—there are two options when it comes to housing—buy a home or rent one.

Jock in the box: Pro athletes are latest luxury real estate perks—New York Post

Call it pro-gramming. When Chuck Roberts was looking for a new waterfront home on Miami Beach, he had no shortage of amenity-loaded luxury buildings to pick from. But one building left the 52-year-old finance worker star stuck.