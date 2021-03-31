On Monday, New Yorkers were stunned to see a brutal anti-Asian hate crime captured on a security camera in front of a residential building at 360 West 43rd Street near Times Square. Outrage was compounded by video footage of the building service workers inside, who witnessed the unprovoked attack of a 65-year-old woman and instead of intervening, appeared to close the lobby door on the victim.
As reported by many outlets, including Real Estate Weekly, the building’s owner, The Brodsky Organization, has suspended the building employees involved. In a statement posted on the company’s Instagram account, the company said, “The Brodsky Organization condemns all forms of discrimination, racism, xenophobia and violence against the Asian American community. The staff who witnessed the attack have been suspended pending an investigation in conjunction with their union.”
For its part, the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 32BJ urged the public “to avoid a rush to judgement while the facts are determined.” In his statement, union president Kyle Bragg condemned the attack and the rise of similar anti-Asian crimes across the city and the country, and claimed that the doormen at 360 West 43rd “called for help immediately.”
Bragg’s full statement reads:
