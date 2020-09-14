The Real Deal reports that Sush Torgalkar is leaving his role as CEO of Extell Development not even two years after coming on board from Westbrook Partners. It is the latest in a series of high-level departures from the prolific New York development firm founded by Gary Barnett in 1989.



Citing an August 31 email, TRD reports that Torgalkar intends to maintain a role as senior advisor at Extell while he launches Sage Hall Partners, a real estate investment firm. Barnett, who stepped into the role of chairman when Torgalkar joined Extell in January 2019, plans to have involvement at Torgalkar’s firm as well.

“Gary has and will continue to support my new endeavors at Sage Hall Partners as both an investor and advisor,” Torgalkar wrote in the email.

Barnett characterizes the move as a “special opportunity” for Torgalkar, adding that he is not looking to replace him immediately. “We’re happy to see this for him,” Barnett told TRD on the phone.