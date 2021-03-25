Co-op buildings, as we know, are governed by boards of directors elected by the shareholders of the co-op. Candidates often campaign for a seat on the board, not unlike politicians campaigning for public office. But is a co-op a democracy? Do shareholders have the right to access the documents and information boards use to make decisions? Can they demand to see those documents? The answer is not a simple yes or no.



What Does the Law Say?

Julie Schechter, an attorney with Manhattan-based law firm Armstrong Teasdale explains that “In New York cooperatives, the availability of corporate records is governed by the Business Corporation Law (BCL). The BCL gives very narrow rights to shareholders, and only mandates the release of the minutes of shareholder meetings and the record of shareholders. Under common law there is a broader right to see books and records, but absent a special need for other documentation, that’s probably satisfied by the annual issuance of audited financial statements. Whether shareholders will be entitled to review additional documents like underlying mortgage docs or vendor bids depends on whether the shareholders are given additional rights in the corporate documents, or by the board.”

Mark Hakim, an attorney with Manhattan-based firm Schwartz Sladkus Reich Greenberg Atlas adds that “Shareholders do not generally participate in governing. However, shareholders of course have many rights under the BCL, and the various governing documents [of their particular building.]” Hakim says those documents may compel the board “‘To keep correct and complete books and records of account and keep minutes of the proceedings of its shareholders, board and executive committees.’ They are also required to maintain a list containing the names and addresses of all shareholders, and the dates they took ownership. Recent case law has expanded shareholders’ rights of access and review to include the corporation’s other books and records, provided that the inspection is for a purpose in good faith and for general corporate purposes, which would include monitoring the shareholder’s investment. Accordingly, most co-op corporations now permit expanded access to the books and records, provided that the shareholder signs an affidavit attesting to the purpose of such access and often containing a non-disclosure provision (to protect against dissemination of the documents).”

Given that most people you ask would agree that more transparency in government is a good thing, regardless of scale, is there a downside to making more information readily available to more people? “The problem, as I see it,” says Hakim, “is that it is difficult to provide access to hundreds of shareholders daily. Every board is encouraged to come up with a disclosure policy which permits review and encourages transparency while still protecting the Corporation’s interests.”