This past Wednesday, March 24, CooperatorEvents was proud to present our inaugural Virtual Expo - a free-to-attend, all-online companion to the in-person trade shows that over the years have become must-see events for thousands of board members, managers, co-op shareholders and condo owners - as well as hundreds of exhibitors across every facet of the multifamily residential industry. From 10 AM to 4 PM, attendees logged onto the Expo platform to visit exhibitors in their virtual booths and chat via video or text to learn about the products and services on offer. A full roster of a dozen different webinars on hot-button board issues from solar tech to COVID-era meeting guidelines was presented throughout the day, and attendees also had the chance to interact and engage with colleagues and fellow board members, managers, and residents in the Networking Lounge. Visit the Virtual Expo's website to learn more - www.nyc.yrexpos.com