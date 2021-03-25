This past Wednesday, March 24, CooperatorEvents was proud to present our inaugural Virtual Expo - a free-to-attend, all-online companion to the in-person trade shows that over the years have become must-see events for thousands of board members, managers, co-op shareholders and condo owners - as well as hundreds of exhibitors across every facet of the multifamily residential industry. From 10 AM to 4 PM, attendees logged onto the Expo platform to visit exhibitors in their virtual booths and chat via video or text to learn about the products and services on offer. A full roster of a dozen different webinars on hot-button board issues from solar tech to COVID-era meeting guidelines was presented throughout the day, and attendees also had the chance to interact and engage with colleagues and fellow board members, managers, and residents in the Networking Lounge. Visit the Virtual Expo's website to learn more - www.nyc.yrexpos.com
“We wanted to give our attendees an experience that’s familiar, but that also took full advantage of the convenience, flexibility, and versatility of an online format over an on-site event,” says CooperatorEvents President Yale Robbins.
If you were unable to attend the show on the 24th, or if you missed a webinar that you wanted to see, or would still like to visit any of the exhibitors’ booths, good news! The CooperatorEvents Virtual Expo will remain open through the end of this weekend, Sunday March 28 - so you still have time! Click here to login to the event.
The show will close at 11:59 PM on Sunday the 28th, so log on while you still can to take advantage of all the great information, contacts, and advice - and stay tuned to CooperatorNews and CooperatorEvents for information on upcoming Virtual and in-person trade events!
