NOTE: The following is content submitted to The Cooperator from a professional contributor, and reflects that contributor's opinions, experience, and expertise.

As you can imagine, our office has been inundated with calls and emails concerning proper protocol should a resident or a tenant in a building either contract or be exposed to someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus. This raises a host of considerations relating to best practices, disclosure, privacy concerns and legal responsibilities. The following are our recommendations to cooperative and condominium boards as well as rental property owners:

First and foremost, cooperative and condominium boards and rental property owners should create formal protocols and procedures to help prevent the spread of the virus, whether or not there is a confirmed illness in the building. Such protocols should include the following:

1. Hand sanitizer should be placed in conspicuous areas of the building where residents routinely touch things, such as near mailboxes, the concierge desk, and in elevators (where people press buttons).