New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced over the April 18-19 weekend that new cases and hospitalizations for coronavirus infections appear to be slowing somewhat in the Empire State, which has so far borne the brunt of the pandemic in the US, with nearly 243,000 confirmed cases, and nearly 14,000 known fatalities.



Other states and cities are contemplating how and when to ease current restrictions and allow businesses to begin reopening -- a welcome prospect for the millions of Americans working from home (or not working at all), sheltering in place and wondering when some semblance of normalcy might return to a shell shocked nation. Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker said in a April 21 press conference that “While it is bad,” the pandemic’s progression through his state is “nowhere near as bad as a lot of people said it was going to be at the beginning.”

Governor Baker also stressed in his press statement that whatever positive trends are being seen are being seen because of the aggressive social distancing measures Massachusetts has implemented — and which he says residents have been “pretty good” about following.

In Florida, Miami Mayor Carlos Gimenez is working toward “a new normal,” and held a public virtual town hall on April 18 to discuss plans to reopen Miami-Dade County’s parks and golf courses -- which have been closed since March 19 -- with county personnel on hand to supervise and enforce safety measures. According to Gimenez, “Miami-Dade police, along with the local police department, the U.S. Coast Guard, andl Florida Fish & Wildlife also will be cracking down on anyone not following social distancing and other rules.”