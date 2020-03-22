Recent
New York
Sign in

COVID-19 Q&A for Co-ops & Condos Keeping Pace With the Crisis

By Andrew Brucker, Peter Massa, Dale Degenshein   19 March 2020 COVID-19

NOTE: The following is content submitted to The Cooperator from a professional contributor, and reflects that contributor's opinions, experience, and expertise. 

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought unique and challenging situations to each of us. Our cooperative and condominium clients, and their managing agents, have been working diligently to keep pace as this crisis unfolds. First and foremost, we hope that you and all of your families are safe and well. We have been advising our clients on particular situations as they arise and will continue to be available to do so. Below are our thoughts on issues which have arisen repeatedly over the past few days. Of course, boards need to use their best judgment for their particular building.

Q. If a resident tests positive for COVID-19, or is self-quarantined, should we tell the other residents and staff?

A. Residents should be notified if the board or management receives notification that someone tests positive for COVID-19 in the building. However the name and apartment number of the resident should not be disclosed to the other residents. If a board learns someone has decided to self-quarantine, the board should not disclose this. People self-quarantine for many reasons, and may not pose an immediate or imminent danger.  Regardless of what the residents are told, they must continue to act appropriately: wash hands with soap often, use disinfectant on surfaces, and keep hands away from their mouth, nose and eyes.

Q. Should employees make service calls inside apartments?

Read More...

Related Articles

Incident Response Planning

Your Key to Managing in Crisis

Coronavirus & COVID-19

Practical Considerations for Boards & Management

Renovations During the Corona Crisis

Should Projects Be Suspended?

More Tips for Fighting COVID-19 in Multifamily Buildings

FAQs from the NYC Department of Health

Multifamily Cleaning & Hygiene Tips

Keeping Your Community Safe

Dealing With Coronavirus Exposure

Board Powers & Limitations
 

2 Comments

  • J Bloom on Sunday, March 22, 2020 9:46 AM
    The Admissions committee of our co-op usually meets for an interview with prospective applicants in our Board room. The committee is having reservations about meeting in person with the current corona virus crisis, due to lack of space for social distancing. We are thinking about just submitting questions to the applicant about their admissions package regarding their financials, employment and any questions we might have about the package. We're also considering a teleconference.
  • L Stabile on Monday, March 23, 2020 2:15 PM
    Are co-ops "allowed" to limit the amount of guests going to units? We have a shareholder who has had parties the past two evenings.

Leave a Comment