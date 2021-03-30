The New York City Department of Buildings (DOB) has released its 2021 Covered Buildings List for benchmarking compliance. All properties on this list must submit a benchmarking report of their 2020 utilities data by May 1, 2021. As a reminder, New York City's Benchmarking Law requires owners of properties that are 25,000 square feet or larger to annually submit their building's annual energy and water usage to the EPA's Portfolio Manager website at energystar.gov/benchmark.