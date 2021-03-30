Recent
New York
Deadline for Energy Benchmarking Nears Buildings Must Act Fast to Avoid Costly Fines

By RAND Engineering   30 March 2021 Energy Conservation

The New York City Department of Buildings (DOB) has released its 2021 Covered Buildings List for benchmarking compliance. All properties on this list must submit a benchmarking report of their 2020 utilities data by May 1, 2021. As a reminder, New York City's Benchmarking Law requires owners of properties that are 25,000 square feet or larger to annually submit their building's annual energy and water usage to the EPA's Portfolio Manager website at energystar.gov/benchmark.

  

Con Edison and National Grid Customers: Con Edison and National Grid strongly recommend that customers request their building's utilities data by April 15 to allow enough time to meet the May 1 filing deadline. 

 

Violations for Failure to Comply: Buildings that do not submit their benchmarking reports by May 1 will face a $500 penalty each quarter until the report is filed, with a maximum of $2,000 per year.

