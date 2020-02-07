The New York City Department of Buildings (DOB) has announced an Amnesty Program for owners of buildings who failed to file a Facade Inspection Safety Program (FISP) report in the 8th Cycle, which ended on February 21, 2020. While most construction work has shut down in New York State due to Governor Cuomo’s “New York State on Pause” Executive Order during the current COVID-19 outbreak, FISP inspections are considered essential work in that their purpose is public safety.
Under the program, non-compliant owners can administratively close their 8th Cycle filing requirement by filing a 9th Cycle report between July 1, 2020 and September 30, 2020.
Key Points
*The amnesty program is only available to building owners who failed to file their 8th Cycle FISP report.
*Non-compliant owners may file their reports during the June 1 to August 31 2020 amnesty period regardless of their official 9th cycle filing period (which is based on the last digit of the building’s block number).
*The standard filing fee of $265 is required for submission of the 9th Cycle report.There is no filing fee required for the administrative closure of 8th Cycle.
