But others argue that the cost of such hands-on, up-close inspections—particularly the scaffolding implementation and rental they entail—might be too much to bear for many of New York’s already cash-strapped buildings, CBS News reports. It is also questionable whether the enhanced inspections will actually keep the city safer, since the DOB had already issued violations to the owners of the building whose façade killed Ms. Tishman. The owners paid the fines, but did not address the violations. CBS News adds that failure to correct violations could incur steeper fines under the proposed rule changes.