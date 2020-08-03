On Friday, July 24, New York State passed S6874A/A8903-A, a bill granting the NY Department of State greater authority to punish real estate licensees for violating the state’s Human Rights Law.
According to the text of the bill, “The department of state may revoke the license of a real estate broker or salesman, or suspend the same for such period as the department may deem proper; or in lieu thereof may impose a fine not exceeding $1,000 dollars payable to the department of state; or a reprimand upon conviction of the licensee of a violation of any provision of this article; or for a material misstatement in the application for such license; or if such licensee has been guilty of fraud or fraudulent practices; or for dishonest or misleading advertising; or has demonstrated untrustworthiness or incompetency to act as a real estate broker or salesman; or for a violation of Article 15 of the executive law committed in his or her capacity as a real estate broker or salesman, as the case may be.
“In the case of a real estate broker engaged in the business of a tenant relocator, untrustworthiness or incompetency shall include engaging in any course of conduct including, but not limited to, the interruption or discontinuance of essential building service, that interferes with or disturbs the peace, comfort, repose and quiet enjoyment of a tenant.”
Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY) President James Whelan issued the following statement on the passing of this legislation:
