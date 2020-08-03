According to the text of the bill, “The department of state may revoke the license of a real estate broker or salesman, or suspend the same for such period as the department may deem proper; or in lieu thereof may impose a fine not exceeding $1,000 dollars payable to the department of state; or a reprimand upon conviction of the licensee of a violation of any provision of this article; or for a material misstatement in the application for such license; or if such licensee has been guilty of fraud or fraudulent practices; or for dishonest or misleading advertising; or has demonstrated untrustworthiness or incompetency to act as a real estate broker or salesman; or for a violation of Article 15 of the executive law committed in his or her capacity as a real estate broker or salesman, as the case may be.