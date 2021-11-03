Recent
New York
Sign in
Show promo
Show promo

NY Adds Building Workers to Vax Eligibility List Service Employees Can Get Jabs Starting March 17

By Darcey Gerstein   11 March 2021 COVID-19

On March 9, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that beginning March 17, essential building service workers, along with nonprofit employees and government employees who have public-facing duties, are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. New Yorkers over 60 are also included in the expanded eligibility starting March 10. 

“New York is marching forward in expanding access to the COVID-19 vaccine, addressing underserved communities and getting shots in arms as we turn the tide in the fight against this virus,” Cuomo said in the announcement. “Supply is steadily increasing, and we’re opening new vaccination sites and expanding eligibility to match it.”

The announcement comes after weeks of ambiguity as to whether building service workers were eligible for vaccination by default, having been deemed “essential” under Governor Cuomo’s executive order from February 11, 2020. 

But now the workers who service New York’s co-ops, condos, and other types of buildings—who have been on the front lines of the pandemic since the beginning—have definitive eligibility, regardless of age and health status. This is a huge win for those in the industry who have been lobbying for their inclusion. It’s also a win for the hundreds of thousands of residents who rely on these workers every day to maintain the properties they call home. 

Kyle Bragg, president of the 32BJ SEIU, the union that represents many of the state’s building service workers, said of the announcement, “We applaud Governor Cuomo for adding building service workers to the vaccine eligibility list. Building service workers have protected the city during the pandemic, and will now get the protection they need to stay safe. Building service workers like door staff, supers, cleaners, security officers, resident managers, and porters helped New Yorkers to get through the pandemic and are vital to the city’s recovery. Their health and safety is tied to the city’s health and safety.” 

Eligible New Yorkers can schedule appointments at the ‘Am I Eligible’ website or by calling the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829).

Related Articles

EEOC Commission Guidance Suggests Mandating Vaccines May Be Permissible

BUT...Read the Fine Print - and Consult With Legal Counsel

2 Big COVID Vax Questions for Property Workers:

Can They Get Them Now? Should They Be Required?

REBNY, 32BJ SEIU & the RAB Issue Joint Safety Guidelines for Residential Buildings

Industry & Labor Leaders Collab on Comprehensive Public Health Practices as NYC Reopens

Cover Up

Governor Cuomo Mandates Masks for Essential Workers

Governor Cuomo Extends Eviction Moratorium

Executive Order Bars Evictions/Foreclosures for an Additional 60 Days

Supporting Essential Building Workers

How to Show Your Staff You Care
 

Leave a Comment