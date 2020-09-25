Since the onset of COVID-19, millions of Amercians have been spending significantly more time at home. According to data from the Census Bureau, the typical American family spends about $2,850 per year - or about 22 percent of total housing costs - on their utility bills. With working from home on the rise due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans are beginning to experience one of the hidden costs of working remotely: increased utility spending. Indeed, a new report looking at the cities with the highest utility bills in the United States has found that while the pandemic has reduced commercial and industrial energy usage, residential utility bills are rising. Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) shows that industrial and commercial electricity usage have both declined due to shutdowns, stay-at-home orders, and increased remote working in the wake of the pandemic. In contrast, residential electricity usage in the last few months is higher than the average for the last five years. Not only has working from home led to increased electricity, internet, and phone usage for residential customers, but many Americans are using more energy for things like cooking and running the dishwasher more frequently as well.