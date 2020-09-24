The Greenpoint Post reports that the New York City Council passed a bill on September 16 requiring the Department of Buildings (DOB) to study the safety and feasibility of using aerial drones for building facade inspections.

Under the city’s Local Law 11, owners of all buildings over six stories must have the exterior walls and appurtenances of those buildings professionally inspected and repaired every five years. Recent changes to the Facade Inspection and Safety Program (FISP) rules for the upcoming Cycle 9 reporting and beyond add requirements for up-close inspections, as well as probes into facades every 60 linear feet.

For the city’s condos and co-ops, the costs for these inspections have already put a heavy financial burden on unit owners and shareholders, who must pay for the upkeep and maintenance of common areas, which includes building facades. In addition to the physical inspection and repair costs, there are also the fees and expenses associated with site safety, sidewalk shed rental, filing, engineering, and other ‘soft’ costs.

The new inspection requirements will likely mean a significant increase in those expenses, especially for larger buildings where drops will be necessary for each up-close inspection length.