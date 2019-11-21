NYC has updated the content and distribution requirements for several pieces of official fire safety literature. Make sure your building is up to date! (Image source: Atlantic Training)

he Council of New York City Cooperatives & Condominiums (CNYC) has announced a number of new amendments and changes to city rules and regulations in a notice to members.

Effective November 15, 2019 , there are new requirements for content and distribution of the Fire and Emergency Preparedness Guide (FEP), checklist, and notices. The 2018 guide includes several components: a Building Information Form describing the building’s construction, fire protection systems, means of egress, and presence of any emergency voice communication systems; the guide itself, titled NYC Apartment Building Emergency Preparedness Guide , with preparation and protection advice for occupants, particularly those who might need help in the event of an evacuation; an Emergency Preparedness and Evacuation Checklist (currently under development) designed to help residents plan for emergencies, again with particular focus on housebound residents; and a Fire and Emergency Preparedness Notice, with evacuation instructions based on the building’s combustibility status.

Distribution of these components must follow a specific schedule: the new Checklist must be distributed by April 30, 2020 to all residents, either with the other documents or by itself. Thereafter, the Form, Checklist, and any changes to the Guide can be distributed either in January with the window guard notices, or in October each year. Every three years thereafter, the Guide and FEP Notice must be distributed building-wide in whichever month the Form and Checklist were distributed. All new residents must be given the Guide , Form, Checklist, and Notice when they first move into the building. Distribution can be electronic via email to residents who have provided email addresses for purposes of receiving building communication.