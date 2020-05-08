With stay-at-home orders lifting in many areas, and those still under lockdown contemplating easing pandemic-related restrictions, businesses of all kinds are seeking guidance on how to reopen safely, once they’re able to do so. And while multifamily residential communities aren’t faced with the exact same set of considerations as a restaurant or retail establishment, boards and property managers have a steep learning curve to navigate when it comes to preparing their staff, amenities, and common spaces for the next phase of this unprecedented era.

As with any sort of crisis management, planning ahead and anticipating potential complications is key to successful outcomes, as is smart use of all available resources, both material and practical. To help fortify the latter, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has published several resources to help guide employers through the pandemic, including its recent Guidance on Preparing Workplaces for COVID-19, a set of practical recommendations and protocols drafted in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS). The guide contains information on everything from safe work practices and appropriate use of personal protective equipment (PPE) to identifying risk levels in specific workplace settings and which control measures are most appropriate to implement.

Recognizing that different types of businesses have different concerns and risks in the context of the pandemic, the OSHA guide advises employers to tailor their preparedness and response plans to their employees’ particular needs and exposure points, as well as that of their customers.

On a general level, the guide recommends that employers take the following actions: