Q&A: Damages Over Parking

Q. We live in a co-op where the unit we purchased comes with a parking spot. Our parking garage has valet parking and we leave our keys with the attendants. We found that our rearview mirror had scratches on the paint and there was residue of paint from the columns in the garage. This led us to believe that the damage was done by one of the attendants in the garage. Is the co-op liable for these damages since we are leaving the keys for them to move the car? Also, does a sign in the garage indicating they are not responsible for damages release them if they are driving our car?



—Who Pays?

A. “Typically, when a cooperative apartment comes with a parking spot, the parking spot is not allocated shares and is not considered part of the apartment,” says attorney Stephen M. Lasser of the New York City and Westchester-based Lasser Law Group. “Therefore, the parking spot is not covered directly by the shareholders’ proprietary lease and will instead be governed by one of two legal arrangements, known as a bailment or a license. If there is no separate written agreement covering the parking spot, the arrangement will probably legally be deemed to be a bailment. However, most cooperatives and third-party garage operators who lease and manage garages for cooperatives require shareholders with parking spots to enter into written license agreements governing the use of the parking spots.

“Assuming there is no separate written agreement, a court viewing this issue would determine if the cooperative or garage operator retained ‘possession, dominion, and control’ over the shareholders’ car, which are the primary factors that create a bailment relationship. The fact that there is a valet who retains the shareholders’ keys to the car is strong evidence that a bailment relationship would be deemed to exist if there is no written license agreement.