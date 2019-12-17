Q&A: How to Fire a General Contractor

Q. We want to terminate a contract with a general contractor (GC). We have experienced payment issues with this GC since day one of a project. Every single pay application we send in, they manipulate it without discussing with us, submit the lower number to the owner on our behalf, and then come back and say, 'Here is what you are getting paid.' As a lark, the GC’s project accountant moved a comma over and we got paid $4,200 instead of the $42,000 billed. He never mentioned it, and we never knew about the manipulation of our pay app until the lien release came at the lower number. What makes matters worse is that it’s a prevailing wage job and they disregard our certified payrolls. These games go on every billing and we are done dealing with them—we want OUT. Any ideas on how to terminate a contract with a GC are appreciated.



—Stiffed by the GC

A. According to Andrew Freedland, an attorney with the New York firm Anderson Kill, P.C., “Most cooperatives and condominiums that engage general contractors to perform construction projects will rely on a form contract prepared by the American Institute of Architects (AIA). Such contracts should not be signed without having an attorney review them first. Normally, counsel for the co-op or condominium will prepare a rider and make other various comments to the standard form agreement to protect the cooperative or condominium.