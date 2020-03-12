Q&A: Porch as Living Space

Q. I live in a three-flat condo. Before I purchased the second floor, the owner of the third floor opened up the wall to the porch, enclosed the porch, and claimed it as living space. It has since been cited by the city and must come down. The owner wants the first and second floor owners to pay 1/3 each for the cost for replacement of the wall, now claiming it’s a common element. We believe the cost is theirs entirely, since they removed the wall to include their enclosed porch as a living space. Who’s right?