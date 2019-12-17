Q&A: Unexplained Repair Fees

Q. My sister lived in Co-Op City in the Bronx. She passed away in July 2017, and I became voluntary executor of her estate. She kept this apartment spotless, and did not make any changes, except adding a light shine-coat to the living room floor. When the inspector went to check apartment and we did the walk-through, he pointed out a few minor things, and said things were pretty good.



After months of waiting and following up and asking about the refund of the deposit due to her, I finally received the check...and they took 50%, claiming repairs and other unexplained fees, such as $4,000 for a new floor. (They said the coating she used could not be taken off, so the complete floor was damaged. That is false, and I can prove it.)

Is there a department that regulates what repair fees can be charged, and how much? If these repairs are legitimate, there should be a table with each cost, so everyone moving in knows what it will cost to move out — simple information. At this point, it seems someone simply decided to make some money off the people moving out; that is not right, and seems like simple abuse.

—Getting a Raw Deal