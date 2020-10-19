Recent
New York
The Cooperator Events Presents: Solar - A Complete and Comprehensive Understanding For Condos and Co-ops A Virtual Town Hall Sponsored by Best Energy Power

By The Cooperator Staff   19 October 2020 Webinars

The Cooperator Events a Virtual Town Hall Solar - A Complete and Comprehensive Understanding For Condos and Co-ops Sponsored by Best Energy Power. 

Thursday October 29th at 1:30 PM EST

Many co-op and condo boards are exploring solar as a potential source of energy for their buildings. This enlightening conversation will explain how solar works, break down the costs involved - as well as incentive and subsidy programs and financing options - and decode the ROI equation for boards and residents to help your building save on operating costs. Importantly, it will also explain the new Local Laws 92 and 94, which require buildings over 5,000 square-feet to have solar on the roof, and how the laws apply to co-ops and condos. This conversation will alleviate any hesitations you may have for going green by going solar.

