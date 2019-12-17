On Tuesday, October 29th, The Cooperator welcomed thousands of board members, managers, building owners, and co-op, condo, and HOA residents from across the tristate area to the Jacob Javits Convention Center for the third annual Fall edition of The Cooperator Expo New York. The Fall Expo joined The Cooperator's Spring show (which has been an annual fixture at the Hilton New York in Midtown for nearly 30 years) in 2017, and the response from both exhibitors and attendees after this sophomore show has been outstanding.

Like its Hilton counterpart, the Javits event provided an invaluable opportunity —not just for nearly 300 exhibitors to get their goods and services in front of the people making decisions on behalf of local multifamily communities, but for attendees themselves to learn about the latest in building services, attend informative seminars and expert panels, get free advice from legal and management pros, and meet the people who keep their buildings and associations running smoothly year after year.

Expansive Education The exhibitor booths, information, and demos are what draw vendors and consumers alike to both the Spring and Fall Expos, but both events also offer a full slate of in-depth educational seminars as well. This year's Fall show included seminars on everything from understanding the 2019 Housing Stability & Tenant Protection Act to handling comfort pet requests in no-pet buildings. Other seminars demystified the economics of solar energy, and gave boards and managers tips on managing conflict between residents, board members, and building staff.

...and So Much More! In addition to all that, of course the Fall Expo included the amenities and swag that have made its Spring sibling— and its predecessors at Javits —so popular, including a well-appointed food court, free legal advice booths, product demos, and valuable giveaways from exhibitors throughout the day.