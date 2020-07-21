According to a new Harris Poll, nearly one third of Americans are considering moving to a less densely populated area due to the coronavirus. They’re prioritizing larger apartments with enough room for home offices and access to private outdoor space more than ever before. What might that mean for New York City, long known for ‘compact’ (to put it charitably) apartments, crowded social spaces, and the often-frenetic energy that goes with that kind of lifestyle? Likely a change in design for new units going forward, and perhaps a shift to the roomier outer boroughs, where land and development costs are lower and apartments can be designed with different space allocation in mind. Developers are sure to be taking note of this.

Rethinking Space According to pros we spoke with, developers, architects, and designers are looking at five potential areas where they might adapt new approaches to residential spaces: wellness, flexibility, hygiene, convenience, and technology. As an example of this, Adam Ginsburg, co-chairman of residential development company GDC Properties based in Hawthorne, New York, cites Townhouse on the Park, a newly-finished GDC project in Long Island City. Though this particular property is a rental, Ginsburg - whose company develops both rental and for-sale properties - notes that condos and co-ops are considering nearly all the same factors.

Interestingly, Ginsburg notes, “It’s true that many of the features Townhouse on the Park offers are highly desirable in the current environment - but the truth is these were baked into our plans before COVID-19 had infected a single human being.”

Wellness Health and fitness are a major consideration for everyone today. With the advent of COVID-19, the traditional approach to fitness - usually a gym membership or working out in a semi-private, in-building gym - has become problematic. Townhouse on the Park has managed to side-step that to some degree by equipping each unit with a cutting-edge MIRROR home gym system. Providing in-unit fitness capability in each residence empowers individuals to control both their potential exposure to health risks and their schedules more precisely. Of course, designers and architects must consider allocation of space and usage when contemplating whether to include in-unit fitness capability development floor plans.