The COVID-19 pandemic is a once-in-a-century event (at least we hope so!) that has changed the way we work, play and live our lives in general. For residents of co-ops, condos, and HOAs with shared amenities, or where many common areas are used for ingress, egress, and passing between spaces, consideration must be given to making these zones as safe as possible for residents without requiring a complete overhaul or renovation at costs prohibitive to the community. The challenge facing boards is to identify fixes that will minimize risk without putting the community into a financial bind at a time when many individual residents are struggling with their own money worries.



Affordable Fixes According to Sara Ianniciello, director of design for Whitehall Interiors, a Manhattan-based interior design firm, “Some moves can be made without the cost of a total makeover, renovation, or rebuild. They include a simple paint job in a shared amenity space using antimicrobial paint, swapping out old plumbing fixtures for new ones that are touchless yet still match the interior aesthetic. Another possibility is providing visible but discreetly placed, perhaps partially concealed, cleaning product stations. Communities can also add trash bins in an integrated and neat fashion. Place them inside base cabinets and pantries. Even spreading out chairs at a communal table will help with social distancing.”

High-rise Hardware Perhaps not surprisingly, residents and boards alike are particularly skittish about elevators when it comes to avoiding exposure to COVID-19. An MD who preferred to remain anonymous elaborated on this for The Cooperator: “The critical consideration is how contained a space is. Outside is always better than inside, relative to COVID-19 exposure,” he explains. “Elevators are of particular concern. Say someone is carrying the virus, they sneeze in the elevator, exit, and you enter immediately thereafter. The microbes may be present for some time on the surfaces of the elevator. Touching the floor buttons or walls could expose you to the virus.”

Considering the high amount of traffic in and out of elevators, and the necessity of touching surfaces in order to operate them, what possibilities are there to protect residents, especially when vertical transportation is unavoidable? The same problem exists with other doors and entry points that require residents to touch buttons and pads to gain entry.