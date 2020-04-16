With confirmed cases of COVID-19 still on the rise, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending that people wear face coverings made of cloth or fabric when out in public spaces where six feet of physical distance is difficult to maintain, such as grocery stores and on public transportation.

This voluntary measure is meant “to slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others,” the agency states. Face coverings also should be worn when caring for someone who is sick or by a sick person sharing a room or vehicle with others.

The CDC says t-shirts and bandannas can be turned into face masks using common household items such as scissors, rubber bands, cloth strips, coffee filters, and hair ties, or that fabric can be sewn into makeshift masks. Cloth face coverings should:

Fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face. Be secured with ties or ear loops. Include multiple layers of fabric. Allow for breathing without restriction.

Be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape. People who should not wear a face covering include children under the age of 2, those who have trouble breathing, and those unable to remove the face mask without assistance.