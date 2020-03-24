Recent
New York
What Happens When it's Over? 3 Market Pros Weigh in on Post-Coronavirus Possibilities

By A.J. Sidransky   24 March 2020 Real Estate Trends COVID-19

Given that we’re only just approaching the midpoint of the nation’s 15-day pause to stop the spread of coronavirus/COVID-19 (with extensions of stay-at-home orders and business closings looking likely), it may feel premature to talk about what we may expect when the crisis ends. But people most certainly are talking about the post-pandemic market -- with the topic becoming even more relevant on Monday, March 23, when President Trump seemed to suggest via Twitter that he’s considering relaxing the restrictions currently in place to slow the spread of the deadly disease.  

How does that relate to the real estate market? The Cooperator spoke with a trio of industry experts to determine what direction urban housing markets in New York and across the nation may take as the crisis hopefully subsides. The first question is, how much of what may be ahead for the real estate market will be a direct result of the crisis, and how much may be attributable to underlying factors and forces that predated the pandemic?



What Was Happening Before Covid-19 Arrived?

While the arrival of the worst infectious pandemic in over a century has caused the abrupt shutdown of huge swaths of economic activity in New York City and many other urban markets, New York real estate was already experiencing a slowdown, mostly as a result of previous changes to tax laws at federal, state and local levels.  The most severe effects were generally felt to be the result of changes in the treatment of state and local (SALT) taxes at the federal level, which has been acknowledged by many national experts as a serious depressant on home prices and values in all states negatively impacted -- particularly New York, New Jersey, California, and Illinois.

Jonathan Miller, President and CEO of Miller Samuel, a national real estate and appraisal firm based in New York, observes that in the two years since the enactment of the new tax law, the co-op and condo market has begun to adjust to its new reality. He believes that prices and market conditions were stabilizing before the new coronavirus exploded onto the world stage.  

Comments

  • Joseph S Desrosiers on Sunday, March 29, 2020 6:11 PM
    After it is all over then the coop itself Sherwood Village B will be in much bigger problem as we don't have a reserved account to deal with any type of an emergency. They can't even get a loan because our papers are not in good standing, at the last December meeting they rushed their ideas thru with many unable to understand when they were talking about getting a loan so they can continue their mismanagement of our funds, those in line to make a profit think its a great idea but our coop by law stipulate that any loan must be clear by 2/3 of the shareholder during the meeting of discussion of getting us into debt. Which coop in NYC does conduct an annual meeting but every year it has become an informative meeting with less people showing up to make their voice accountable after they moved in,The new shareholder see the coop as a rental therefore gave up their right of participation that result in the arrogance of the board of director and the contract vendors acting as our landlord. Our coop is like a gangsta type of environment. Our bylaw said clearly 30 days prior to the meeting they put up their sign ten days by hoping certain shareholder will not show up and or be there. 2017and 2018 we did not know how the management discharged by the illegal spent our money they brought back a management that our coop let go ten years ago because of bad management and we have a fictitious financial report base of the previous year to cover their track. After the Corona virus it is going to be tough. I hope the people that live here in the coop understand that the staff still get a pay check to come in and perform their duty.And we expect them to perform their duty as expected .

